Stormy Daniels says Trump knows 'I am telling truth': Top 10 developments

The details of the alleged Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump affair and the subsequent alleged attempt to cover it up are making the news today, after pornographic film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels' primetime TV interview on CBS's '60 Minutes'. programme. Daniels said she was threatened to remain silent about her alleged fling with US President Donald Trump and detailed the alleged affair in the highly-anticipated TV interview. She revealed to CBS' Anderson Cooper that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006, and claimed that she was also threatened when she agreed to tell her story in 2011. She made the allegations on Sunday in her first extended television interview since the news of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump emerged. Daniels claimed that after attempting to sell the story of her alleged affair with Trump to a magazine in 2011, she was threatened. In May 2011, Daniels agreed to tell her story to a sister publication of In Touch magazine for $15,000. Two former employees of the magazine told CBS News that the story never ran because after the magazine called Trump seeking a comment, his attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue. Daniels, for her part, said that she was never paid. Instead, Daniels said that a few weeks later, she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. Daniels' interview came despite a $130,000 hush agreement struck between her and Trump's attorney, Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election. So, why has Daniels sill decided to come forward with details of the alleged Trump affair? The pornographic film star said that she was violating her non-disclosure agreement and risking a $1 million fine "because it was very important to me to be able to defend myself". Earlier, Daniels had told the Washington Post, "... Simply wanted to tell my personal truth and defend myself." Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter where she said: "Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star." The Daniels interview comes days after former Playboy model Karen McDougal told CNN that Trump tried to pay her after they had sex. Here are the top 10 developments in the alleged Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump affair and the pornographic actresses' revelations: 1) Daniels says she was threatened to ensure her silence: Stormy Daniels said she was threatened in a bid to keep her silent about her alleged fling with Donald Trump. In May 2011, Daniels agreed to tell her story to a sister publication of In Touch magazine. Two former employees of the magazine told CBS News that the story never ran because after the magazine called Trump seeking comment, his attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue. Daniels said she was never paid, and a few weeks later she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. "I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter... And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story'. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," the adult film actress said. Asked if she took it as a direct threat, Daniels said: "Absolutely...
I was rattled."2) Daniels says she was not attracted to Trump: When asked by Cooper if she had sex with Trump, Daniels responded: "Yes." She was not attracted to Trump and did not want to have sex with him, according to an advance transcript of the interview. However, Daniels said, "I didn't say no. I'm not a victim." Daniels said that she maintained contact with Trump after the encounter because she "thought of it as a business deal" because the latter had said that he would try to get her on "The Apprentice" -- the reality TV show he hosted at the time. 3) Alleged Trump-Daniels affair took place in 2006: On CBS's '60 Minutes' programme, Daniels said that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006. Daniels told CBS News that a year after their encounter, in July, Trump asked to meet her privately at his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The meeting was meant to discuss a development regarding Daniels' possible appearance on "Celebrity Apprentice". According to Daniels, Trump called her the following month to say he had not been able to get her a spot on "Celebrity Apprentice". She said they never met again and only were intimate in that first meeting in 2006.
4) Originally, Trump did not ask her to hide alleged affair: At the time, Daniels claimed that Trump did not ask her not to reveal the encounter. However, she added that that changed when she agreed to tell her story to a magazine for $15,000 in 2011. ALSO READ: Threatened me to keep quiet about Trump: Stormy Daniels 5) 'Fear motivated me to sign non-disclosure agreement': Daniels said that it was fear that motivated her to sign the non-disclosure agreement 11 days before the US presidential election in 2016. "The story was coming out again. I was concerned for my family and their safety," she said. ALSO READ: Trump's attorney taunts Stormy Daniels 6) Daniels says she wants to set the record straight: However, why is Daniels speaking out on the alleged affair with Trump now? Speaking about her motivation, Daniels said that she did not see herself as a victim or a part of the "Me Too" movement. Instead, she said that she simply wanted to set the record straight. "I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar," she insisted. ALSO READ: Donald Trump denies affair with adult star Stormy Daniels, says White House 7) 'Trump knows I'm telling the truth': When Daniels was asked what she would say to Trump if he were watching the interview, she said: "He knows I'm telling the truth." 8) Daniels did not discuss evidence: However, Daniels did not discuss evidence to back up her claims of her affair with Trump, the possibility of which was teased by her lawyer prior to the interview. Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti posted a picture on Twitter of a computer disc along with the text: "If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth????? #60minutes #pleasedenyit."
Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress... People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS... I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018
9) Daniels wants to be released from non-disclosure agreement: Daniels is seeking release from a non-disclosure agreement, which she signed shortly before the 2016 US presidential election that brought Trump to power. Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of the non-disclosure agreement. This payment has led to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to Trump's campaign. Earlier this month, Avenatti filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels seeking to toss out the confidential settlement. ALSO READ: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement' 10) 'Daniels liable for $20 million': Cohen claims that Daniels is liable for at least $20 million for violating the agreement -- $1 million for each time she did so.
If “a picture is worth a thousand words,” how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta pic.twitter.com/eCkU0JBZaR— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 23, 2018
With agency inputs
