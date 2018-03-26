Stormy Daniels says Trump knows 'I am telling truth': Top 10 developments

The details of the alleged Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump affair and the subsequent alleged attempt to cover it up are making the news today, after pornographic film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels' primetime TV interview on CBS's '60 Minutes'. programme. Daniels said she was threatened to remain silent about her alleged fling with US President Donald Trump and detailed the alleged affair in the highly-anticipated TV interview. She revealed to CBS' Anderson Cooper that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006, and claimed that she was also threatened when she agreed to tell her story in 2011. She made the allegations on Sunday in her first extended television interview since the news of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump emerged. Daniels claimed that after attempting to sell the story of her alleged affair with Trump to a magazine in 2011, she was threatened. In May 2011, Daniels agreed to tell her story to a sister publication of In Touch magazine for $15,000. Two former employees of the magazine told CBS News that the story never ran because after the magazine called Trump seeking a comment, his attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue. Daniels, for her part, said that she was never paid. Instead, Daniels said that a few weeks later, she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. Daniels' interview came despite a $130,000 hush agreement struck between her and Trump's attorney, Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election. So, why has Daniels sill decided to come forward with details of the alleged Trump affair? The pornographic film star said that she was violating her non-disclosure agreement and risking a $1 million fine "because it was very important to me to be able to defend myself". Earlier, Daniels had told the Washington Post, "... Simply wanted to tell my personal truth and defend myself." Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter where she said: "Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star." The Daniels interview comes days after former Playboy model Karen McDougal told CNN that Trump tried to pay her after they had sex. Here are the top 10 developments in the alleged Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump affair and the pornographic actresses' revelations: 1) Daniels says she was threatened to ensure her silence: said she was threatened in a bid to keep her silent about her alleged fling with Donald Trump. In May 2011, Daniels agreed to tell her story to a sister publication of In Touch magazine. Two former employees of the magazine told CBS News that the story never ran because after the magazine called Trump seeking comment, his attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue. Daniels said she was never paid, and a few weeks later she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. "I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter... And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story'. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," the adult film actress said. Asked if she took it as a direct threat, Daniels said: "Absolutely...

I was rattled."