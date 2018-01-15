Story in numbers: US security aid to Pakistan drops 62% in 5 years

There has been a 62 per cent decline in aid from the the US to over the last five years, according to an analysis of data released by the (CRS). The data indicative of worsening US- ties come as US President in his new year's tweet slammed Pakistan’s "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $ 33 billion aid over the past 15 years. Trump tweeted that there will be “no more” to Days after the Trump's tweet, the US suspended about $2 billion in aid to for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens. Source: Congressional Research Service In the post-9/11 period, emerged as one of the biggest recipients of because of its role as a regional ally in the American-led military intervention in received nearly $33 billion in the form of US aid, economic aid and (CSF) over 15 years. Bilateral relations became increasingly fraught since the US special-forces raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan, that killed leader in May 2011.

This led the US to become critical of Pakistan’s role in fighting terror, particularly on the matter of safe havens to terrorists. Economic and humanitarian aid to too declined 77 per cent from $1.1 billion in FY12 to $246 million in FY16. Since 2002, has received over $13 billion in (CSF) from the US. These are meant to reimburse for its “operational and logistical support of US-led counterterrorism operations” in the region, the CRS notes.