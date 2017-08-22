Streaks have snapped: The calm in emerging markets suddenly broke

Investors yanked money out of emerging-market funds for the first time in months, a sign of trouble in what has been a sturdy corner of the market for much of the year. Emerging-market debt funds and stock funds both had outflows for the week ended Aug. 16, according to fund-data tracker EPFR Global, as many global investors turned more cautious on risk. Before that, money had poured into emerging-market stocks for 21 straight weeks and into emerging-market debt funds for 28 consecutive weeks. The outflows came as threats of nuclear warfare ramped up between the U.S. and ...