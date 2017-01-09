Streep most over-rated actress in Hollywood, a Hillary 'flunky': Trump

In an epic clash of the titans which is escalating by the minute, gave it back to acting legend for taking on him at the Golden Globes awards by branding her as one of the most "over-rated actresses" in who was attacking without know him.

Taking to Twitter, the President-elect of the United States said, "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big."

Earlier, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, Streep called out Trump without naming him, but making it quite clear, for mocking a disabled reporter.

Streep was referring to the controversial incident that occurred in November 2015, when Trump mock-imitated New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from the congenital condition arthrogryposis, at one of his political rallies.

However, Trump clarified his stand saying that he has never mocked the reporter but had only imitating him 'grovelling'.

"For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!," the tweet read.

Streep's six minute speech went viral the moment it was broadcasted, as she ripped into Trump for his imitation.

"There was one performance this year that stunned me," Streep said, without naming Trump. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

"It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life...This instinct to humiliate when it's modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence," she added.

The acting great received an onslaught of support and applause for her rousing speech on the social media and the praises continue to pour in.