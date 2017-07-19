Struggles at P&G draw scrutiny of activist investor

Tide detergent dominated the laundry room for decades and helped make (P&G) a behemoth.

But consumers have increasingly been shunning premium-priced brands like Tide for cheaper versions of laundry detergent. And the detergent is just one of many in which is battling to keep bargain-hunting customers.

Across a number of its mission-critical, multibillion- product lines — from Pampers diapers to Olay skin creams to Gillette razors — is fighting to retain its share.

Those struggles have now attracted the attention of Nelson Peltz, a investor and shareholder.

Arguing in a regulatory filing that the company was in need of a shake-up, Peltz announced on Monday that he was seeking a seat on the board of His firm, Trian Management, disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in February.

The filing signals a ratcheting-up in the size of the corporate targets of investors, who through behind-the-scenes cajoling or sometimes high-profile public proxy wars try to force to change their strategies with an eye toward profits for themselves.

investing has attracted larger and larger pools of money, allowing managers like Peltz to hunt for ever-bigger corporate game. A proxy fight at P&G, which has a value of nearly $225 billion, would be among the biggest in corporate history.

And P&G, based in Cincinnati, is merely the latest consumer-driven company to capture the attention of

Last month, Daniel S Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point, said he would agitate for changes at Nestlé, and Jana Partners had earlier pressured the retailer to revamp its board. ultimately announced that it would sell itself to Amazon.

This is not the first time that has faced pressure: William A Ackman pushed the board to oust Robert A McDonald as chief executive in 2013, prompting predecessor, Alan G Lafley, to return to the post from retirement.

with mature consumer brands — like P&G, with its Tide detergent and Gillette razors — can be ripe targets for activists because their days of surging growth are often well behind them.

While firms may want to keep the brands, tend to be more aggressive in their approach. They often look for ways to sell the brands and reinvest in new technologies or brands that can generate better growth opportunities, said Damien Park, a managing director at Spotlight Advisors, a firm that consults with firms and funds on campaigns. (Park is not involved in Peltz’s crusade with )

That has become the quarry for is a sign of how far the once-iconic giant has fallen.

For years, attracted the best-and-brightest marketing MBAs from the nation’s top It spurred many a Harvard Business School study of its internal methodologies and disruptive innovations. And it was the home to many big consumer hits, like the Swiffer duster and Crest Whitestrips.

But thanks in no small part to lackluster economic growth overseas, combined with a strong dollar, has had 13 consecutive quarters of sales declines. Its shares have lagged behind the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index.

The company is on its third chief executive, David Taylor, in eight years. It is slashing billions of dollars in costs and shrinking its work force.

To meet the challenges, has moved quickly to reduce its portfolio of brands, selling about 40 beauty brands, including CoverGirl makeup and Clairol Nice ‘n Easy hair colouring, to Cody last year.

But analysts say what has gone missing from is innovation, new products or designs that will spur top-line growth.

“Olay hasn’t grown in years,” said Mark Astrachan, an analyst with Stifel Financial. “Pantene has been relaunched I don’t know how many times at this point. On shaving, it was not focused on the fact the was moving and to products offered at a lower price point. It didn’t launch a shaving club until it had lost considerable share.”

And while the company is beginning to lower the prices of its goods to compete with less expensive products, the prices of its brands are, on average, 40 per cent higher than the average price in the category, said Ali Dibadj, an analyst at Bernstein Research. Tide is twice the average price in the laundry detergent arena, Dibadj said.

For now, Peltz has emphasised cutting costs and trimming the layers of at P&G, but not much else.

©2017 The New York Times News Service