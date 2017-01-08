Suicide bomber blows up car at Baghdad market; 11 killed, dozens wounded

TRENDING ON BS
AFP/PTI  |  Baghdad 

A suicide bomber blew up a car at the entrance of Baghdad's main vegetable market on Sunday killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, security officials and medics said.

"A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomb after noticing a suspect vehicle but the terrorist blew up his car," interior minister spokesman Saad Maan said.

