Suicide bomber blows up car at Baghdad market; 11 killed, dozens wounded
"A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomb," an official said
AFP/PTI |
Baghdad
January 8, 2017 Last Updated at 14:10 IST
A suicide bomber
blew up a car at the entrance of Baghdad's main vegetable market on Sunday killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens, security officials and medics said.
"A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomb after noticing a suspect vehicle but the terrorist blew up his car," interior minister spokesman Saad Maan said.
