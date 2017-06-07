Suicide bomber hits Iranian leader's tomb after shooting at parliament

-
At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, state media reported.
#BreakingNews: Three attackers inside #Iran 's Parliament; 2 injured so far; fire exchanges continue— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017
#BREAKING: Reports said some people held hostage in #Iran 's parliament; fire exchanges going on— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017
#BreakingNews: Conflicting reports suggest #Iran parliament's attacker arrested; However, some reports have not confirmed his arrest yet— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017
#BreakingNews: Security sources have not confirmed possible hostage-taking situation in #Iran's Parliament yet— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017
In its latest tweet, the agency said that another shooting incident has been reported at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, adding that some people have been injured in that incident so far.
#BreakingNews: Another shooting reported at mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern #Tehran; Some injured so far#Iran— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017
