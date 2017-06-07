TRENDING ON BS
The Saudi rift with Qatar exposes growing division in anti-Iran alliance
Suicide bomber hits Iranian leader's tomb after shooting at parliament

Another shooting incident has been reported at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, say reports

A suicide bomber on Wednesday struck the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Iran's capital, Tehran, according to Tasnim News Agency. According to reports, the attack was also accompanied by a shooting at the same spot, with reports saying that several civilians have been injured. The reported suicide attack came minutes into an attack on the Iranian Parliament by an unknown gunman.

At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, state media reported.

There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol.

News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard.

Initially, the Tasnim News Agency had tweeted that the attacker(s) may have taken hostages. Subsequently, the agency clarified that security agencies had not confirmed any hostages being taken. The agency also said that there were conflicting reports that one, or perhaps the lone, attacker at the parliament had been arrested. 






In its latest tweet, the agency said that another shooting incident has been reported at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, adding that some people have been injured in that incident so far.

 

