Suicide bomber hits Iranian leader's tomb after shooting at parliament

A suicide bomber on Wednesday struck the mausoleum of in Iran's capital, Tehran, according to Tasnim News Agency. According to reports, the attack was also accompanied by a shooting at the same spot, with reports saying that several civilians have been injured. The reported suicide attack came minutes into an attack on the Iranian Parliament by an unknown gunman.



At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, state media reported.

There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol.

News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard.





#BreakingNews: Three attackers inside #Iran 's Parliament; 2 injured so far; fire exchanges continue — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017

#BREAKING: Reports said some people held hostage in #Iran 's parliament; fire exchanges going on — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017

#BreakingNews: Conflicting reports suggest #Iran parliament's attacker arrested; However, some reports have not confirmed his arrest yet — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017 Initially, the Tasnim News Agency had tweeted that the attacker(s) may have taken hostages. Subsequently, the agency clarified that security agencies had not confirmed any hostages being taken. The agency also said that there were conflicting reports that one, or perhaps the lone, attacker at the parliament had been arrested.



#BreakingNews: Security sources have not confirmed possible hostage-taking situation in #Iran's Parliament yet — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 7, 2017

In its latest tweet, the agency said that another shooting incident has been reported at the mausoleum of in southern Tehran, adding that some people have been injured in that incident so far.



