Trump's tariffs move can trigger retaliation from trading partners: Lagarde
Suicide bomber strikes Kabul's Shiite area; 7 killed, 22 injured

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack

IANS  |  Kabul 

Afghan security forces (Photo: PTI)

At least seven people were killed and 22 others injured in a suicide attack in western Kabul near where thousands of members of the Shia Hazara minority had gathered.

An Interior Ministry official told TOLO news that the explosion took place near the Mosalla-e-Mazar area in Police District 6.

Meanwhile, Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Majroh told EFE news that the toll could rise.

The gathering, which was attended by senior government officials, marked the death anniversary of Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan's former leader Abdul Ali Mazari.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack.
First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 16:41 IST

