Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook condemn Donald Trump's military transgender ban

-
ALSO READTrump's Paris accord exit: Musk, Zuckerberg, Cook, Pichai rail against move Donald Trump's tweets expose his creative, albeit neurotic side: Study Donald Trump bars transgenders from serving US military 'America first' divides Trump, Silicon Valley Wouldn't be here right now if not for Twitter, says Donald Trump
-
US Tech giants, including Google and Apple, have come out in support of the transgenders after President Donald Trump banned the community from serving in the country's military, according to a media report.
Announcing the decision on Twitter, Trump yesterday said the military would not "allow or accept" transgender service members, reversing a major last year's decision of his predecessor Barack Obama.
Tech leaders reacted quickly in opposition to Trump's transgender ban in the military yesterday, with a series of tweets and Facebook posts.
Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his support, saying:
I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. # LetThemServe.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 26, 2017
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed his opinion:
We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 26, 2017
Tech leaders, in tune with their young and largely liberal workforces, have been vocal advocates for gay rights in past national debates, USA Today reported.
When North Carolina passed a sweeping anti-LGBT law last year, Apple, Google, Microsoft and other tech companies said it deepened discrimination. Google called the law "misguided and wrong" in a tweet.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU