Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook condemn Donald Trump's military transgender ban

Tech giants, including and Apple, have come out in support of the after President banned the community from serving in the country's military, according to a media report.



Announcing the decision on Twitter, Trump yesterday said the military would not "allow or accept" transgender service members, reversing a major last year's decision of his predecessor



I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. # LetThemServe. — (@sundarpichai) July 26, 2017

We are indebted to all who serve. against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe — (@tim_cook) July 26, 2017

Tech leaders reacted quickly in opposition to Trump's transgender in the military yesterday, with a series of and posts.Apple CEO also expressed his support, saying:CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed his opinion:Tech leaders, in tune with their young and largely liberal workforces, have been vocal advocates for in past national debates, USA Today reported.When North Carolina passed a sweeping anti- law last year, Apple, Google, and other tech companies said it deepened called the law "misguided and wrong" in a tweet.