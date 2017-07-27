TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Deutsche Bank posts sharp rise in profit to $547 million

Apple, Cochlear launch hearing implant sound processor for iPhone users
Business Standard

Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook condemn Donald Trump's military transgender ban

Tech leaders reacted quickly in opposition to Trump's transgender ban in the military

Press Trust of India 

Pichai
Pichai

US Tech giants, including Google and Apple, have come out in support of the transgenders after President Donald Trump banned the community from serving in the country's military, according to a media report.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Trump yesterday said the military would not "allow or accept" transgender service members, reversing a major last year's decision of his predecessor Barack Obama.


Tech leaders reacted quickly in opposition to Trump's transgender ban in the military yesterday, with a series of tweets and Facebook posts.
Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his support, saying:
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed his opinion:



Tech leaders, in tune with their young and largely liberal workforces, have been vocal advocates for gay rights in past national debates, USA Today reported.

When North Carolina passed a sweeping anti-LGBT law last year, Apple, Google, Microsoft and other tech companies said it deepened discrimination. Google called the law "misguided and wrong" in a tweet.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements