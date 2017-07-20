Superbike maker Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled at Rs 9.32 lakh

Italian on Thursday launched the model in India at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showoom).



Besides, the company also announced the availability of versions of the Scrambler Icon and the Scrambler Classic bikes, priced at Rs 7.23 lakh and Rs 8.48 lakh respectively.



"The bike is perfect for the city and to get off the tarmac and explore the road less travelled," India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said.Powered by compliant twin cylinder 803 cc engine, Desert Sled comes with 6-speed gearbox and delivers 75 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 68 Nm at 5,750 rpm.The bike is available in 'Red Dusk' and 'White Mirage' at Rs 9,32,000 and Rs 9,45,000 (ex-showroom) respectively, India said in a statement."We have introduced for the first time in India, a motorcycle in the easy off-road category," Garriga said.Bookings for the models are open and the motorcycles are available across all dealerships.