Superbike maker Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled at Rs 9.32 lakh

The bike is available in 'Red Dusk' and 'White Mirage' at Rs 9,32,000 and Rs 9,45,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled (Photo: Twitter)
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched the Scrambler Desert Sled model in India at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showoom).

Besides, the company also announced the availability of Euro IV versions of the Scrambler Icon and the Scrambler Classic bikes, priced at Rs 7.23 lakh and Rs 8.48 lakh respectively.


"The bike is perfect for the city and to get off the tarmac and explore the road less travelled," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said.

Powered by Euro IV compliant twin cylinder 803 cc engine, Desert Sled comes with 6-speed gearbox and delivers 75 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 68 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

The bike is available in 'Red Dusk' and 'White Mirage' at Rs 9,32,000 and Rs 9,45,000 (ex-showroom) respectively, Ducati India said in a statement.

"We have introduced for the first time in India, a motorcycle in the easy off-road category," Garriga said.

Bookings for the Euro IV models are open and the motorcycles are available across all dealerships.

