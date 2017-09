Supreme Court annuls Kenyan Prez Kenyatta's poll victory, demands a re-run

Kenya's on Friday ordered a new presidential election after annulling the results of last month's poll in a shock decision in favour of the opposition.

Joyous celebrations erupted outside the court and in Nairobi slums after the second term victory of President was declared "invalid, null and void".

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, 72, for whom the court decision represented a rare victory in his political career, hailed the ruling as historic.

"This is a historic day for the people of and by extension for the people of the continent of Africa," said Odinga.

He said it was the first time a presidential result had been overturned in

Chief Justice David Maraga said a majority decision by the panel of seven judges, with two dissenting, found that Kenyatta "was not validly elected", rendering the result "invalid, null and void".

Maraga said the (IEBC) had "failed, neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the constitution".

It was the third time in a row that Odinga cried foul, claiming he was cheated out of rightful victory after losing elections in 2007 and 2013.

The disputed 2007 election led to politically-motivated in which over 1,100 people were killed. In 2013, Odinga took his grievances to court and lost.

After the August 8 poll, Odinga and his (NASA) charged that the transmission of electronic results to a national tallying centre was riddled with irregularities.

Angry opposition protests left at least 21 people dead, and while Odinga initially refused to take their case to court they changed their mind, saying they wanted the truth to come out even if they believed they had no hope of winning.

However, in a stunning turn of events, the agreed with NASA.

Maraga said there had been "irregularities and illegalities", notably in the transmission of election results.

