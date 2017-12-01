Suu Kyi meets Xi amid calls for China to become mediator in Rohingya crisis

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Danang, Vietnam. (File photo: AP | PTI)

Amid the Rohingya refugee crisis, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday met President Xi Jinping, days after her country's military chief visited China as it seeks to mediate between Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the problem.

Xi met Suu Kyi, who is visiting China to attend the Communist Party of China's (CPC) 'Dialogue with World Political Parties' meeting, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Several leaders of political parties from different countries are expected to attend the meeting.

Suu Kyi's visit to China assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's trip to Beijing on November 24 during which he met Xi besides top Chinese military officials.

Both the visits have taken place when Myanmar is facing severe global pressure over the plight of 600,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from Rakhine state in recent months alleging atrocities by the Myanmar military.

Suu Kyi's visit to Beijing came after the recent visit of Pope Francis to Myanmar and Bangladesh to address the Rohingya refugee crisis.

China has enjoyed longstanding close ties with the Myanmar military for decades when Suu Kyi, as pro-democracy leader was under prolonged house detention.

China is seeking to play a mediatory role between Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the crisis.

Since taking charge as state counsellor, Suu Kyi too has attempted to mend fences with China.

This is her third visit to China since her election.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who recently visited both countries, proposed a three-point plan to deal with the crisis which included a ceasefire in Rakhine state.

Meanwhile, both Myanmar and Bangladesh reached an agreement for steady repatriation of the refugees though no time table was set for its completion.

During his meeting with Hlaing, Xi said China pays great attention to the peace process in Myanmar, and is willing to play a constructive role in this regard for the security and stability in their border areas.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 21:02 IST

