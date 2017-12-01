Suu Kyi meets Xi amid calls for China to become mediator in Rohingya crisis

Amid the Rohingya refugee crisis, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi
on Friday met
President Xi Jinping, days after her country's military chief visited China
as it seeks to mediate between Myanmar
and Bangladesh
to resolve the problem.
Xi met
Suu Kyi, who is visiting China
to attend the Communist Party of China's (CPC) 'Dialogue with World Political Parties' meeting, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Several leaders of political parties from different countries are expected to attend the meeting.
Suu Kyi's visit to China
assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of Myanmar
military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's trip to Beijing
on November 24 during which he met
Xi besides top Chinese military officials.
Both the visits have taken place when Myanmar
is facing severe global pressure over the plight of 600,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh
from Rakhine
state in recent months alleging atrocities by the Myanmar
military.
Suu Kyi's visit to Beijing
came after the recent visit of Pope Francis to Myanmar
and Bangladesh
to address the Rohingya refugee crisis.
China
has enjoyed longstanding close ties with the Myanmar
military for decades when Suu Kyi, as pro-democracy leader was under prolonged house detention.
Since taking charge as state counsellor, Suu Kyi
too has attempted to mend fences with China.
This is her third visit to China
since her election.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who recently visited both countries, proposed a three-point plan to deal with the crisis which included a ceasefire in Rakhine
state.
Meanwhile, both Myanmar
and Bangladesh
reached an agreement for steady repatriation of the refugees though no time table was set for its completion.
During his meeting with Hlaing, Xi said China
pays great attention to the peace process in Myanmar, and is willing to play a constructive role in this regard for the security and stability in their border areas.
