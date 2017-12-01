Suu Kyi meets Xi amid calls for China to become mediator in Rohingya crisis

Amid the Rohingya refugee crisis, Myanmar's State Counsellor on Friday President Xi Jinping, days after her country's military chief visited as it seeks to mediate between and to resolve the problem.

Xi Suu Kyi, who is visiting to attend the Communist Party of China's (CPC) 'Dialogue with World Political Parties' meeting, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Several leaders of political parties from different countries are expected to attend the meeting.

Suu Kyi's visit to assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's trip to on November 24 during which he Xi besides top Chinese military officials.

Both the visits have taken place when is facing severe global pressure over the plight of 600,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to from state in recent months alleging atrocities by the military.

Suu Kyi's visit to came after the recent visit of Pope Francis to and to address the Rohingya refugee crisis.

has enjoyed longstanding close ties with the military for decades when Suu Kyi, as pro-democracy leader was under prolonged house detention.

is seeking to play a mediatory role between and to resolve the crisis.

Since taking charge as state counsellor, too has attempted to mend fences with

This is her third visit to since her election.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who recently visited both countries, proposed a three-point plan to deal with the crisis which included a ceasefire in state.

Meanwhile, both and reached an agreement for steady repatriation of the refugees though no time table was set for its completion.

During his meeting with Hlaing, Xi said pays great attention to the peace process in Myanmar, and is willing to play a constructive role in this regard for the security and stability in their border areas.