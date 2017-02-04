Swedish deputy PM Isabella Lovin mocks Donald Trump with all-female photo

Sweden's deputy prime minister, Isabella Lovin, on Friday published a photograph of herself signing a climate bill surrounded by her closest female colleagues, mocking a photo of US President Donald Trump.

In the photo, Lovin, who also serves as environment and development aid minister, is seated at a desk as she signs the bill under the watchful eye of seven female colleagues, including one who is visibly pregnant.

The shot parodies a photo taken of on January 23 in the White House, as he signs a decree barring US federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion, as his all-male colleagues look on.

Sweden, a pioneer in women's rights, is known for its high level of women in the workplace, including in parliament and government.

"We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo," the Swedish minister wrote in a comment to AFP.

The climate bill she is signing in the photo aims to make carbon neutral by 2045 and "marks a new era in Swedish climate politics," Lovin wrote.

"There is a global demand for climate leadership. I want to show that is ready to take that leadership," she added.

The Trump photo elicited an avalanche of comments, many of them remarking that no woman was present for a decision concerning women.