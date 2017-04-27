TRENDING ON BS
Syria says Israel attacked Damascus airport

The attack was a desperate attempt to lift the morale of the terrorist groups, says Syrian army

IANS  |  Damascus 

The Syrian Army on Thursday said an Israeli missile targeted its military position near the international airport here.

Several missiles were fired by Israel targeted at positions near the airport and caused fire and several explosions that left damage, Xinhua news agency quoted the army as saying.

The attack was a desperate attempt to lift the morale of the terrorist groups, it said.

It's not the first Israeli strike as the Israelis have ramped up their airstrikes on military positions in Syria recently, targeting a military base in Qunaitera province and a military position near the ancient city of Palmyra last month.

