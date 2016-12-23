TRENDING ON BS
Syrian army says Aleppo freed, as last rebels leave

Syrian army declared the restoration of security and stability to all of Aleppo city

IANS  |  Damascus 

Syria war: Eiffel Tower blacks out for in solidarity with Aleppo civilians
People carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. Photo: Reuters

The Syrian army declared the liberation of eastern Aleppo in Syria, as the last batch of rebels left the city, making it completely under the government control.

The Syrian army declared the restoration of security and stability to all of Aleppo city, following the evacuation of the last rebel convoy from the eastern part of the city on Thursday evening, reports Efe.

"This victory constitutes a strategic turn in the war on terror and deals a strong blow to the terrorist project and its backers," the army said in a statement.

"The victory constitutes the launching of a new stage in battling terrorism on all Syrian territories," the statement added.

The statement stressed that the victory in Aleppo will motivate the Syrian army to carry out its battles on the terrorists across Syria.

The evacuation of rebels and their families started on December 15, as part of a Russian Turkish-deal to end the rebel presence in eastern Aleppo following a large-scale offensive.

Aleppo has been under the rebel control since 2012.

