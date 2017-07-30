Taiwan: Typhoon Nesat leaves 103 injured, thousands evacuated

braced for its second in two days today after Nesat battered the island, leaving at least 103 injured while causing flooding and widespread power outages.



Much of came to a standstill on Saturday after Nesat made landfall in eastern Yilan county, whipping up massive waves of over 49.2 feet and dumping rain of up to 23 inches in the southern region of Pingtung.





It moved away from Sunday as tropical Haitang churned towards the south of the island, likely to make landfall in the evening according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It is the first time in 50 years that has issued warnings for two typhoons.



"Haitang is gaining some strength and it is expected to bring heavy rains to central and southern from tonight to tomorrow," forecaster Lin Ting-i said.



The was 170 kilometres southwest of Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of the at 0300 GMT.



More than 10,000 people had to be evacuated on Saturday, with 5,338 deployed for disaster relief.



Most train services were suspended and more than 300 domestic and flights cancelled or delayed.



At least 103 people were injured, mostly by falling objects or in car accidents while some slipped in the bad weather, according to the central emergency operation centre.



Nearly half a million were without electricity as Nesat pounded the with downpours and winds of up to 180 kilometres an hour.



Pingtung suffered the worst flooding as of Saturday night, with some 200 residents stranded and later rescued.

Images showed flooded homes and motorcyclists pushing their vehicles through water.



Around 140,000 were still without electricity on Sunday, though rail services had mostly resumed.

TV footage showed sending food to some homes in Pingtung where streets remained flooded.



Taiwan's second largest airline EVA said it had cancelled around 50 flights after more than 500 flight attendants took days off, affecting around 30,000 passengers.



Although Nesat was Taiwan's first this year, the was pounded by heavy rains last month. At least one person was killed after 600 millimetres of rain fell in under 11 hours in some areas.



Nesat made landfall in Fuqing city, China's southeast province, at around 6 a.m. local time Sunday, according to state media, with authorities issuing a red alert -- the highest in China's four-tier, colour-coded warning system.

Emergency response efforts have begun in neighbouring Zhejiang province, where more than 3,000 people have been evacuated, News Service reported.



Another typhoon, "Begonia", is expected to make landfall in either Sunday evening or Monday morning.