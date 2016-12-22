Taliban attacks MP's house in Kabul, 10 killed

At least 10 people were killed in an attack targeting the house of an MP in Kabul, the media reported on Thursday.

The attack, claimed by the Taliban, was carried out on Helmand MP Mir Wali's residence on Wednesday evening, Tolo News reported.

Three attackers stormed his house and one of them detonated his explosives to open the way for the other gunman who went on a shooting spree, according to reports. But the lawmaker managed to escape.

The siege ended early on Thursday morning after a 13-hour standoff in which all the attackers were killed.

According to a security official, seven people, including four of Mir Wali's family members, the son of MP Obaidullah Barakzai and two security guards were also killed.

Crisis Response Unit members and special forces were deployed at the scene. Sporadic gunfire was heard through most of the night.