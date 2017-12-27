Taliban car bomb targets Afghan army base, wounds 15

An says a car bomb has gone off near a military base in the southern city of Gah, wounding 15 people.



Omar Zwak, a for the provincial governor, said all but one of those wounded in today's attack were soldiers.



He says the attack targeted a military convoy leaving the base.The claimed responsibility for the attack, which they said was carried out by a suicide bomber.Gah is the capital of province, where the have a strong presence and carry out near-daily attacks.

