Taliban car bomb targets Afghan army base, wounds 15

Lashkar Gah is the capital of Helmand province, where the Taliban have a strong presence and carry out near-daily attacks

AP | PTI  |  Kabul 

An Afghan official says a car bomb has gone off near a military base in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, wounding 15 people.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said all but one of those wounded in today's attack were soldiers.


He says the attack targeted a military convoy leaving the base.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which they said was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Lashkar Gah is the capital of Helmand province, where the Taliban have a strong presence and carry out near-daily attacks.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 20:35 IST

