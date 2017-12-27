Taliban car bomb targets Afghan army base, wounds 15

-
-
An Afghan official says a car bomb has gone off near a military base in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, wounding 15 people.
Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said all but one of those wounded in today's attack were soldiers.
He says the attack targeted a military convoy leaving the base.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which they said was carried out by a suicide bomber.
Lashkar Gah is the capital of Helmand province, where the Taliban have a strong presence and carry out near-daily attacks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
