Taliban sends open letter to Donald Trump, urges US to leave Afghanistan

The letter said, US withdrawal would truly deliver American troops from harm's way

AP | PTI  |  Kabul 

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

The Taliban have sent an "open letter" to President Donald Trump, reiterating their calls for America to leave Afghanistan after 16 years of war.

In a long and rambling note in English that was sent to journalists on Tuesday by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, the insurgents say Trump recognised the errors of his predecessors by seeking a review of the US strategy for Afghanistan.

Mujahid says Trump should not hand control of the US, Afghan policy to the military but rather, announce the withdrawal of US forces and not an increase in troops as the Trump administration has planned.

The note, which is 1,600 words long, also says a US withdrawal would "truly deliver American troops from harm's way" and bring about "an end to an inherited war.

