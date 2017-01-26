Tata Steel UK's pensions trustee expects 1-2 billion pound deficit

The trustee for UK's pension scheme is set to tell its members it expects to report a scheme deficit of between 1 billion and 2 billion pounds at its next actuarial valuation at end-March.

In a letter to members seen by Reuters, the trustee said has confirmed that it does not expect to be able to pay contributions needed to close the deficit.

The trustee added that the deficit estimate had increased sharply because the actuary has to take into account the fact that might no longer be able to access extra capital from the wider group, which is based in India.