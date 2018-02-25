Tax law gives Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway a big boost in value

Book value, a metric he’s called a “crude, but useful” way to track the conglomerate’s worth, climbed 13 per cent to $211,750 per Class A share at the end of 2017 compared to three months earlier, the company said Saturday in a statement. Analysts at Barclays last month predicted that the measure of assets minus liabilities would rise as lowered its tax liability on some appreciated investments. Buffett had a mixed reaction to the tax overhaul passed by Congress last year.

In January, he praised how the changes mean business owners will get a bigger share of profits and said he would have voted for it as a representative of Berkshire’s investors. Still, when asked if he would have encouraged legislators to support or fight it, Buffett said he would have gone with a different bill. The billionaire investor has long advocated for higher taxes on the wealthy, while the new law reduced the top income-tax rate.