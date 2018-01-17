Tech, industrials lead Wall St up, banks drop; Goldman down after results

Wall Street's main indexes were lifted by modest gains in stocks on Wednesday, led by Microsoft, and

Shares of rose 2.5 percent after analysts double upgraded the stock to "overweight" and hiked its price target by $59 to $192.

was up 0.56 percent and 1.4 percent, driving the index's 0.3 percent rise.

However, Apple's 0.33 percent was a drag on the sector after downgraded its stock to "neutral", citing a "good, not great cycle".

took a beating as investors were disappointed with results from and

slipped 2.29 percent after posting a quarterly loss due to a $4.4 billion charge related to the new

fell 1.82 percent after reporting a net profit that nearly halved compared with a year earlier as it booked a $2.9 billion charge stemming from the new federal

"I think it's very confusing to look at earnings right now because of the tax change charges," said Rick Meckler, of hedge fund in Jersey City,

"Investors are trying to figure out what normalized earnings are in a sort of a new environment for them where interest rates are higher, under changing regulations and the new tax code."

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the was up 102.52 points, or 0.4 percent, at 25,895.38, the 500 was up 6.19 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,782.61 and the was up 20.18 points, or 0.28 percent, at 7,243.87.

slipped after a strong start on Tuesday as weakness in GE and a drop in dragged.

The Dow hit the 26,000-mark for the first time but closed more than 200 points below that level.

slipped 5.2 percent after the automaker reported full-year 2017 profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

Data showed U. S. industrial production increased more than expected in December as unseasonably cold weather boosted demand for heating.

The said industrial output surged 0.9 percent last month, while economists polled by had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,742 to 799. On the Nasdaq, 1,564 issues rose and 749 fell.