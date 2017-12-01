Tech Moguls lose $7.6 bn as Nasdaq falls to 3-month low

The billionaire founders of Facebook, Amazon.com, and owner Alphabet saw $7.6 billion wiped from their fortunes Wednesday as the Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst drop in three months. Facebook’s fell the most, dropping $2.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Jeff Bezos’s short-lived reign as the $100 billion man ended after a tumble in shares knocked $2.5 billion off his net worth.



