The billionaire founders of Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google owner Alphabet saw $7.6 billion wiped from their fortunes Wednesday as the Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst drop in three months. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg fell the most, dropping $2.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Jeff Bezos’s short-lived reign as the $100 billion man ended after a tumble in Amazon.com shares knocked $2.5 billion off his net worth.
Tech Moguls lose $7.6 bn as Nasdaq falls to 3-month low
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg fell the most, dropping $2.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Bloomberg Last Updated at December 1, 2017 02:45 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub2f7a
The billionaire founders of Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google owner Alphabet saw $7.6 billion wiped from their fortunes Wednesday as the Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst drop in three months. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg fell the most, dropping $2.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Jeff Bezos’s short-lived reign as the $100 billion man ended after a tumble in Amazon.com shares knocked $2.5 billion off his net worth.
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU