Tech Moguls lose $7.6 bn as Nasdaq falls to 3-month low

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg fell the most, dropping $2.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The billionaire founders of Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google owner Alphabet saw $7.6 billion wiped from their fortunes Wednesday as the Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst drop in three months. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg fell the most, dropping $2.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Jeff Bezos’s short-lived reign as the $100 billion man ended after a tumble in Amazon.com shares knocked $2.5 billion off his net worth.         

First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 02:32 IST

