Tel Aviv eases visa procedure for Indians to encourage tourism

To encourage more Indians to visit Israel, has simplified its visa application procedures for visitors from the Sub-continent.



The relaxed visa rule involves less documentation for Indians who have availed of visas of Schengen countries, the US, Canada, or and have completed their travel to these countries, a statement from the Israeli consulate said today.



"This is an initiative we have been working very closely with interior ministry and foreign ministry to introduce in and I am happy to see this change for the Indian travellers who wish to travel to Israel," Israeli ministry director Hassan Madah said.He said, easing the will not only make the application process faster, it will also increase the number of tourists to as well."We are also working on an express service with VFS, which will be introduced soon. In addition to this, we are working towards e-visa processing as well as easing the group visa process," he added.has witnessed 31 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from with 55,000 Indians travelling to yhe holy country from this year till November.