Telcos' 5G-based revenues to touch $269 billion by 2025: Report

A new report from Juniper Research has found that operator-billed service revenues will reach $269 billion by 2025, rising from $851 million in 2019 — achieving 161 per cent compound annual growth rate over the first seven years of services. Juniper’s new research, Market Strategies: Consumer & Enterprise Opportunities & Forecasts 2017-2025, is based on the latest market data and takes into account the accelerated status of current operator and vendor developments, with network launches expected to occur during 2019, a year earlier than originally anticipated.

Juniper’s top five ranking of the “most promising” network operators are — SK Telekom, followed by NTT DOCOMO, KT Corp, and The research also predicted that spectrum auctions and infrastructure build-out costs would necessitate a range of strategies to maximise operator return on investment. This need, the research claimed, is compounded by the ongoing fall of average revenues per connection.

Fulfilment pains

Business is booming for retailers, says a global market study by Peoplevox, a leading expert warehouse management system provider. Peoplevox’s “The 2017 Fulfilment Report” found sales of 82 per cent of the and multichannel businesses taking part had increased in 2016, with only six per cent reporting a decrease in orders. While many voiced concerns over increasing competition, and currency fluctuations, 88 per cent expected a further increase in orders this year. Despite positive results and the upbeat outlook for this year, 53 per cent respondents said they were happy with fulfilment and warehouse operations. Purchasing and forecasting was highlighted as the most common challenge overall with 24 per cent saying this was the one area requiring the most improvement in 2017.