Telcos' 5G-based revenues to touch $269 billion by 2025: Report

From 2019 to 2025, revenues will be generated with CAGR of 161%, says report

A new report from Juniper Research has found that 5G operator-billed service revenues will reach $269 billion by 2025, rising from $851 million in 2019 — achieving 161 per cent compound annual growth rate over the first seven years of 5G services. Juniper’s new research, 5G Market Strategies: Consumer & Enterprise Opportunities & Forecasts 2017-2025, is based on the latest market data and takes into account the accelerated status of current operator and vendor developments, with network launches expected to occur during 2019, a year earlier than originally anticipated.

Juniper’s top five ranking of the “most promising” 5G network operators are — SK Telekom, followed by NTT DOCOMO, KT Corp, China Mobile and AT&T Mobility. The research also predicted that 5G spectrum auctions and infrastructure build-out costs would necessitate a range of strategies to maximise operator return on investment. This need, the research claimed, is compounded by the ongoing fall of average revenues per connection.

Fulfilment pains

Business is booming for e-commerce retailers, says a global market study by Peoplevox, a leading expert e-commerce warehouse management system provider. Peoplevox’s “The 2017 E-Commerce Fulfilment Report” found sales of 82 per cent of the e-commerce and multichannel businesses taking part had increased in 2016, with only six per cent reporting a decrease in orders. While many voiced concerns over increasing competition, Brexit and currency fluctuations, 88 per cent expected a further increase in orders this year. Despite positive results and the upbeat outlook for this year, 53 per cent respondents said they were happy with fulfilment and warehouse operations. Purchasing and forecasting was highlighted as the most common challenge overall with 24 per cent saying this was the one area requiring the most improvement in 2017.

