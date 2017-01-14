Tencent apologises for sexually graphic game at annual party

Video showed female staff trying to prise open bottles tucked between men's legs - with their mouths

Holdings apologised for a sexually suggestive game organised at a division’s annual party, after video of the onstage display ignited criticism and discussion about the challenges women still face in China’s technology community.



Attendees at the instant messaging department’s annual dinner posted footage of kneeling female staff seemingly trying to prise open water bottles tucked between men’s legs — with their mouths. The video footage was posted online and circulated on Twitter and other social media.



Tencent, known for its messaging service and industry-leading games platform, issued a statement condemning the inappropriateness of the game on Chinese social media site Zhihu, vowing never to repeat such mistakes. Spokeswoman declined to comment further.



The incident again highlighted the matter-of-fact sexism that pervades the workplace in China, even among companies considered the most progressive. Alibaba Group Holding was forced to pull a job ad two years ago seeking women with porn-star qualities to be office cheerleaders for programmers. JD.com once invited a Japanese porn star to a company event, despite authorities banning adult films online. None of Tencent’s C-suite executives, board members nor division chiefs are women.



While gender-bias is acknowledged as an issue in Silicon Valley and across the technology industry, it’s less publicly debated and sometimes openly encouraged. Luo Mingxiong, founder of venture capital firm Jingbei, told a packed conference audience this year it’s best to “usually not invest in female CEOs.” He said women underperform men in every sector apart from giving birth. The comments caused an uproar but also drew support on Weibo.



“I’m quite shocked that this happened at Tencent,” said Rui Ma, a former investor at 500 Startups, who’s currently in the process of creating her own fund. “On not investing in women, it was quite surprising that someone would say it in public, but not surprising that a lot of the funds hold this view in private,” she added.



The latest incident emerges just as China’s technology community is beginning to win praise for abolishing sexism. Some point to the emergence of influential VC founders such as Kathy Xu of Capital Today, Anna Fang of Zhenfund and Chen Xiaohong, who created H Capital, the largest fund ever raised by a woman. Alibaba’s been lauded for having more high-level female executives than its peers: The company counts 11 women among the 34 partners that nominate a majority of the company’s board.



Lulu Yilun Chen