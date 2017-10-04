Tesla falters with Model 3 as initial output trails forecast

struggled to produce its cheapest model shortly after the car debuted, setting back Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s mission to reach mainstream consumers.

The automaker built only 260 Model 3s during the quarter ended in September, less than a fifth of its 1,500-unit forecast. Output of the sedan that starts at $35,000 — roughly half the cost of the least expensive Model S — was lower than expected because of unspecified “bottlenecks,” according to the company.

Musk has engendered enthusiasm about the future of electric cars and has automakers including Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Daimler AG lining up to compete.