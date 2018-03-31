Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to accident

Inc said on Friday that a Model X involved a fatal in California last week had activated its system, raising new questions about the semi-autonomous system that handles some driving tasks.

also said vehicle logs from the accident showed no action had been taken by the driver soon before the and that he had received earlier warnings to put his hands on the wheel.

“The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken,” said.

The statement did not say why the system apparently did not detect the concrete divider.

The fatal and vehicle fire of the near Mountain View, California, involved two other cars and delayed traffic for hours. The 38-year-old driver died at a nearby hospital shortly after the

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which launched an investigation into the earlier this week, did not immediately comment late Friday. The is also investigating the fatal

allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods under certain conditions. requires users to agree to keep their hands on the wheel “at all times” before they can use autopilot, but users routinely tout the fact they can use the system to drive hands-free.

The NTSB faulted in a prior fatal

In September, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said operational limitations in the Model S played a major role in a May 2016 that killed a driver using

That death — the first fatality in a vehicle operating in mode — raised questions about the safety of systems that can perform driving tasks for long stretches with little or no human intervention, but which cannot completely replace human drivers.

The NTSB said could have taken further steps to prevent the system’s misuse, and faulted the driver for not paying attention and for “overreliance on vehicle automation.”

In January, NHTSA and NTSB launched investigations into a vehicle, apparently travelling in semi-autonomous mode, that struck a fire truck in Neither agency nor has offered any update.

The government probes raise the risk for and automakers at a time when the industry is seeking federal legislation that would ease deployment of self driving cars.

The comes soon after an Uber vehicle in Arizona in self-driving mode struck and killed a pedestrian in the first death linked to an autonomous vehicle.