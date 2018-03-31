Tesla says Model X that crashed in US was on autopilot prior to accident

Inc said on Friday that vehicle logs from last week's fatal accident of a in showed that the autopilot had been engaged prior to the crash.

said that the autopilot was on with adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum.

The company also said no action had been taken by the driver, who had a 5-second view of the concrete divider.

"The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver's hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision," said. The fatal crash and vehicle fire of the near Mountain View, California, last week involved two other cars.

vehicles have a system called Autopilot that handles some driving tasks. The 38-year-old driver died at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.