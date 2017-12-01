Tesla switches on world's largest battery to shore up Australia's grid

The world's largest 100-megawatt lithium ion battery, built by Tesla, begun dispensing power on Friday into an grid in South

Although it was officially activated on Friday, it started providing some power since Thursday due to demand caused by local hot weather, reports the BBC.

The renewable power plant is located in Jamestown, about 200 km north of Adelaide, and connected to a wind farm run by French energy company Neoen.

It can power up to 30,000 homes for an hour on its own, but will more likely be used to support and stabilise existing supplies.

South has been crippled by problems in recent times.

Tesla CEO famously vowed to build the battery within 100 days - a promise that was fulfilled.

In a Twitter exchange in March, an Australian software entrepreneur asked Musk if he was serious about helping South after it suffered a state-wide blackout, the BBC reported.

Musk said he was, and if the battery was not built within 100 days, South would receive it for free.

The countdown began on September 30 after approval from regulators. Tesla finished the battery in about 60 days.

Musk has described it as three times more powerful than the world's next biggest battery.