Tesla switches on world's largest battery to shore up Australia's grid

-
ALSO READTesla bags mega deal to build giant battery within 100 days in Australia Isro's battery technology may soon power India's e-vehicle dream Tesla's burning through nearly half a million dollars every hour Behind Tesla's production delays: Parts of Model 3 were being made by hand Human colony in Mars possible, doomsday event inevitable : Elon Musk
-
The world's largest 100-megawatt lithium ion battery, built by Tesla, begun dispensing power on Friday into an electricity grid in South Australia.
Although it was officially activated on Friday, it started providing some power since Thursday due to demand caused by local hot weather, reports the BBC.
The renewable power plant is located in Jamestown, about 200 km north of Adelaide, and connected to a wind farm run by French energy company Neoen.
It can power up to 30,000 homes for an hour on its own, but will more likely be used to support and stabilise existing electricity supplies.
South Australia has been crippled by electricity problems in recent times.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously vowed to build the battery within 100 days - a promise that was fulfilled.
In a Twitter exchange in March, an Australian software entrepreneur asked Musk if he was serious about helping South Australia after it suffered a state-wide blackout, the BBC reported.
Musk said he was, and if the battery was not built within 100 days, South Australia would receive it for free.
The countdown began on September 30 after approval from regulators. Tesla finished the battery in about 60 days.
Musk has described it as three times more powerful than the world's next biggest battery.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU