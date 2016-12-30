The best and worst performing assets in 2016

From Brexit to Donald Trump to the S&P 500 Index’s worst-ever first month, the past year was anything but quiet for investors. The tumult provided pain and opportunity alike, so as 2016 draws to a close, it’s time to tally up the best- and worst -performing across the globe this year.

Currencies



(As of 12/27/2016)



It was a particularly bad year for any called the "pound." The Egyptian version was the worst performer in 2016 as the nation took the dramatic step of allowing it to trade freely in an attempt to stabilise an economy struggling with a dollar shortage and concerns over social unrest. Britain's pound tumbled after Brexit and never recovered.(As of 12/27/2016)







World Indices



(As of 12/27/2016)



Despite recent unrest, Brazil's Ibovespa stock index remains the best performer for 2016 when looking at all indices in terms of the dollar. Nigeria's market fared worst in the year. The nation's economy is set to contract in 2016 for the first time in more than 20 years, as capital controls deter foreigners from investing and militants are blowing up pipelines.(As of 12/27/2016)







Commodities









Bonds While 2015 was rather rough for commodity bulls, this year it's hard to find red on the screen. (Price as of 1620 IST)

Venezuelan have been among the top investments, somewhat surprisingly given the social unrest in the financially struggling nation (As of 12/26/2016)