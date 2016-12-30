TRENDING ON BS
Toshiba shares plunge after loss warning
Business Standard

The best and worst performing assets in 2016

Despite recent unrest, Brazil's Ibovespa stock index remains the best performer for 2016

Julie Verhage 

From Brexit to Donald Trump to the S&P 500 Index’s worst-ever first month, the past year was anything but quiet for investors. The tumult provided pain and opportunity alike, so as 2016 draws to a close, it’s time to tally up the best- and worst -performing assets across the globe this year.  

Currencies
 
It was a particularly bad year for any currency called the "pound." The Egyptian version was the worst performer in 2016 as the nation took the dramatic step of allowing it to trade freely in an attempt to stabilise an economy struggling with a dollar shortage and concerns over social unrest. Britain's pound tumbled after Brexit and never recovered. (As of 12/27/2016)


Currency




World Equity Indices
 
Despite recent unrest, Brazil's Ibovespa stock index remains the best performer for 2016 when looking at all indices in terms of the dollar. Nigeria's equity market fared worst in the year. The nation's economy is set to contract in 2016 for the first time in more than 20 years, as capital controls deter foreigners from investing and militants are blowing up pipelines. (As of 12/27/2016)

Equity




Commodities
 
While 2015 was rather rough for commodity bulls, this year it's hard to find red on the screen. (Price as of 1620 IST)

Commodity

Bonds

Venezuelan bonds have been among the top investments, somewhat surprisingly given the social unrest in the financially struggling nation (As of 12/26/2016)

Bond
When it comes to US high yield corporate bonds, a number of energy names were top performers as bets that oil would stabilise paid off.   (As of 12/26/2016)

Yield

