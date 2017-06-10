The cost of lunch with Warren Buffett: $2.68 mn

The five-day auction attracted 41 offers, according to eBay

A bidder pledged $2.68 million to a charity in exchange for a date with billionaire investor



The winner of the online auction that concluded Friday on eBay’s website chose to remain anonymous. The final price fell short of last year’s $3.46 million winning pledge, which tied the previous record.



As in years past, the winner gets to bring seven friends to dine with Buffett, 86, at New York’s Smith & Wollensky steakhouse. Proceeds benefit Glide, a charity that serves meals to the homeless, hosts support groups through its women’s centre for abuse victims and provides treatment for drug addiction.



“We believe in building bridges, not walls,” Glide’s co-founder Janice Mirikitani said in a statement before the auction began. “ and the generous bidders enable us to provide a holistic array of high quality services that meet critical needs, improve lives and elevate the human spirit.”



Just one bid was received all day Friday, and the high offer remained below $2.4 million, before the winning bid arrived in the closing seconds.



Glide was brought to the billionaire’s attention by his first wife, Susan, who volunteered for the organisation. The auction has become a fixture on his philanthropic calendar and a reliable money-raiser for Glide, bringing in more than $26 million for the organisation since 2000.



“Everyone that has experienced Glide comes away a believer,” Buffett said in a statement last month. “They have to see it to believe it, but when they see it, they do believe it.”



Past auction winners have included hedge fund manager David Einhorn and Ted Weschler, who



later joined Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to help oversee investments. Last year’s winner chose to remain anonymous.



Buffett is Berkshire’s chairman, chief executive officer and biggest shareholder. Donors who don’t have seven figures to shell out can still make donations to Glide on Ten dollars provides a fried-chicken for two, while $80 funds a 40-minute legal consultation. Anyone who gives through June 9 will be entered to win a trip to to meet Mirikitani and her Glide co-founder Reverend Cecil Williams.



Noah Buhayar