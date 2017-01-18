The Davos Disconnect

US 778

UK 270

Germany 131

China 88

Canada 72

Russia 64

Turkey 39

Mexico 32

Israel 12

What the uninvited say about Davos

Marine LePen, Leader, National Front, France

“The ideology of Davos is simple: Undo nations, people and democracies to leave an open field to big finance and obligatory multiculturism”

Christopher Blocher, Vice-President, Swiss People’s Party

“The is an event where you go to see and to be seen — it’s like a theatre. Meeting up is fine but what comes out of this is speeches, declarations, drivel”

Beppe Grillo, Leader, Five Star Movement, Italy

“the bankers are talking about world hunger... But who’s responsible? It’s a strange world in which people worry about the spread, but ignore 5mn children die of hunger every year”