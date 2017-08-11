In 2017, a total of 225 firms made it to Forbes’ 33rd annual ranking of America’s largest private companies. Taken as a group, these companies have a combined revenue of $1.57 trillion, down 3% from last year. They employ 4.7 million people, up from 4.5 million in 2016. Cargill and Koch Industries have a lock on the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Cargill sits at top of the list for the 10th consecutive year. Here are the top 15 companies:
The largest American firms in 2017
Here are the top 15 companies
Business Standard August 11, 2017 Last Updated at 01:58 IST
http://mybs.in/2UY27lR
In 2017, a total of 225 firms made it to Forbes’ 33rd annual ranking of America’s largest private companies. Taken as a group, these companies have a combined revenue of $1.57 trillion, down 3% from last year. They employ 4.7 million people, up from 4.5 million in 2016. Cargill and Koch Industries have a lock on the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Cargill sits at top of the list for the 10th consecutive year. Here are the top 15 companies:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU