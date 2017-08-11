The largest American firms in 2017

In 2017, a total of 225 firms made it to Forbes’ 33rd annual ranking of America’s largest private Taken as a group, these have a combined revenue of $1.57 trillion, down 3% from last year. They employ 4.7 million people, up from 4.5 million in 2016. have a lock on the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Cargill sits at top of the list for the 10th consecutive year. Here are the top 15 companies:





Source: Forbes