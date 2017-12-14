The Last Jedi: Nasa to screen latest Star War film in space

NASA is planning a special screening of the latest film for astronauts onboard the Space Station (ISS).



According to a NASA official, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be screened for the crew members aboard the orbital space laboratory.



"(I) can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit," NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot was quoted as saying by Inverse.However, there is no timetable on when this screening will take place."Don't have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard," Huot said.It is possible that the movie, which releases worldwide on December 15, will be sent inside the SpaceX dragon capsule headed to the ISS this week, the report said.