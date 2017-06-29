TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Global borrowing hits record as big central banks prepare to tighten credit
Business Standard

The most expensive destinations

Miami, Reykjavik are among top 5 most expensive destinations in Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index

Meghna Sen  |  New Delhi 

destinations

Miami and Reykjavik are among the top five most expensive destinations in the Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index of more than 100 cities. Bloomberg compiled the data based on the average daily cost of lodging in private dwellings, regardless of accommodation type, for two guests. 
graph

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

The most expensive destinations

Miami, Reykjavik are among top 5 most expensive destinations in Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index

Miami, Reykjavik are among top 5 most expensive destinations in Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index
Miami and Reykjavik are among the top five most expensive destinations in the Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index of more than 100 cities. Bloomberg compiled the data based on the average daily cost of lodging in private dwellings, regardless of accommodation type, for two guests. 
graph

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

The most expensive destinations

Miami, Reykjavik are among top 5 most expensive destinations in Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index

Miami and Reykjavik are among the top five most expensive destinations in the Bloomberg World Airbnb Cost Index of more than 100 cities. Bloomberg compiled the data based on the average daily cost of lodging in private dwellings, regardless of accommodation type, for two guests. 
graph

 

image
Business Standard
177 22