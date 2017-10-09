The trillion-dollar club of asset managers

-
ALSO READAsian markets trade mixed after a negative lead from Wall Street Wolf of Wall Street producer settles US forfeiture suit Wall Street closes at record for 2nd session in row; jobs data falls short Sensex ends 270 points lower, Nifty below 9,850 as Infosys cracks 9% Street signs: Street turns bearish on banks
-
Wall Street, and the US in general, is now synonymous with finance — and most of the world’s largest banks, funds, and investors maintain a presence nearby. The biggest asset management companies, which pool investments into securities on behalf of investors, are no exception to this. Not surprisingly, all but 17.1% of assets managed by this $1-trillion club are overseen by companies based in the US. Here is a look:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU