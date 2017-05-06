This week, our Republican team had its own victory under the radar. That is a very important thing for the men and women of the United States And it’s a very important thing for the people of our country. In our new budget — and it’s been a very hotly contested budget because, as you know, we have to go through a long and rigorous process — but we’ve ended years of painful cuts to our and just achieved a $21-billion increase in defence spending. (Applause.) And we didn’t do any touting like the Democrats did, by the way.

Not only did we achieve this massive and badly needed increase in defence, but we did so without having to put in place an equal increase in non-defence spending, breaking the so-called parity rule that was breaking our budget and degrading our And that’s not happening any more, that I can tell you with surety. So you’re going to have the money we need and the equipment we need. (Applause.)

There will never be a time, I will tell you this, when we will be spending more money — we are doing the necessary money. We’re going to have the finest equipment of all types —whether it’s airplanes, or ships, or equipment in general — that we’ve ever had in the history of our country. We are taking care of our military, and we’re not going to go back to what we were doing for the last long period of time. Our is going to be taken care of. That I promise you. Thank you. Thank you, folks. (Applause.)

With this major investment in America’s national defence — a core campaign promise of mine — we are at last reversing years of cuts, and showing our determination and resolve to the entire world. And believe me, the entire world is watching, and we have resolved like never, ever before. These long-awaited increases will make more safe and more secure, and give our amazing service members the tools, equipment, training, and resources they need and they very much deserve.

To top that, we achieved the single-largest increase in border security funding in 10 years. So we have more money now for the border than we’ve gotten in 10 years. (Applause.) The Democrats didn’t tell you that. They forgot. In their notes, they forgot to tell you that. With enough money to make a down payment on the border wall — I think they will go back and check their papers. This includes swiftly replacing ineffective and failing fencing and walls with an unbreakable barrier. So we’re putting up a lot of new walls in certain areas. We’re putting up a tremendous amount of money to fix the existing structures that we have, some of which we can keep into the future. They’re in good shape, but we have to bring them back to the highest level. We’ll be doing that with this payment.

And make no mistake, we are beginning to build the wall, and we will keep out the gang members, criminals, drug and human traffickers that threaten our citizens and that threaten security. (Applause.) Any member of Congress who opposes our plans on border security — and I know these folks didn’t — is only empowering these deadly and dangerous threats. And we will not put up with it, and the public won’t put up with it.

This bill also includes important health care resources for our great coal miners who have not been treated well, but now they’re being treated very well, and continues to make funding available so inner-city children here right in the nation’s capital can go to the school of their choice. (Applause.) Choice is so important.

After years of partisan bickering and gridlock, this bill is a clear win for the American people. We brought lawmakers together from both sides of the aisle to deliver a budget that funds the rebuilding of the United States military, makes historic investments in border security, and provides health care for our minors and school choice for our disadvantaged children. Very importantly, there is no long-term bailout for the insurance companies that the Democrats desperately wanted to subsidise — donors — the badly failing Obamacare.

Do you know what a donor is, fellas? You’ll learn when you get a little older. You’ll learn about donors. I used to be a donor. Used to get everything I wanted.

I love the I love those planes. I love buying those planes at a reduced price. I have been really — I have cut billions — I have to tell you this, and they can check, right, Martha? I have cut billions and billions of dollars off plane contracts sitting here. Do they give me credit? No, but that’s okay. So we can either do one of two things — we can buy more planes, or we can cut the budget. What do you want to do? She says buy more planes. I think you’re right. Nowadays I think you’re right.

As proud as we are of your achievements on the field, we are even more proud of you, and all of those who attend our service academies, in general, for your distinguished service on behalf of our great nation. Whenever an crew flies, you’ll always find a powerful symbol of American strength and American prestige.

Our proud aircraft and airmen fill our friends — and you wouldn’t believe it — with the level of confidence, and they really, truly strike fear into the hearts of our enemies. And I tell you, we have so many of those planes coming in. We have planes coming in from all different corners and all different sizes and speeds and with different capabilities. You’re going to be very proud of what we’re doing with the Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you.

And wherever our space and cyber airmen operate world-class systems for modern warfare, the full might of will be on display for all to see. With the new budget increases we have achieved in our spending bill, we’ll be able to purchase the greatest planes ever built, including the F-35 — that is some plane — and the next generation of aircraft. We will maintain and expand our superiority in the air, and our ability to protect and project America’s vital security interests.

Edited excerpts from a speech by US President at the presentation of the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the United States Academy at the White House in Washington on May 2