The Wall Street Journal to end print editions in Europe and Asia

The Wall Street Journal is closing down print editions in Europe and Asia as a result of shrinking advertising

Gerry Smith | Bloomberg 

The Wall Street Journal, part of Rupert Murdoch’s News, is closing down print editions in Europe and Asia as a result of shrinking advertising.
 
The final print edition in Europe will be Friday, with the Asian edition ending a week later, the newspaper reported Thursday in an article, citing company officials. The article said affected staffers have been reassigned.

Over the past year, the Journal has been implementing “WSJ 2020” — a three-year plan to adapt to consumers who are getting their news increasingly on their mobile phones. 

Part of the plan involved staff cuts and folding and merging some sections of the print newspaper.
First Published: Sat, September 30 2017. 02:10 IST

