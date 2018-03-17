The world's best-paid MBA graduates: US universities sweep top rankings

It is little surprise that the are from What is unexpected is just how much US schools dominate the rankings. A new survey of the 20 best-paid graduate business schools found that the top 11 are all in the US. The Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came out on top, with a median salary and bonus of $286,000, according to a survey from Emolument.com, a crowdsourced site for benchmarking salaries. Graduate programmes at Harvard and the University of Chicago finished second and third. Harvard Business School, US Compensation: $255,000 Europe’s highest-placed school, the INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau, France, came in 12th place overall.

Its graduates earn a median pay and bonus of $185,000, the survey found. The University of St Gallen in Switzerland ranked 13th, and the Judge school at Cambridge University was UK’s best performer, ranking 14th globally. None of the top 20 were in Asia. The findings are a boost for Sloan, which placed third on Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2017 ranking of US business schools. University: University of Chicago — Booth, US Compensation: $250,000 University: University of Pennsylvania — Wharton, US Compensation: $248,000 Columbia Business School,US Compensation: $239,000