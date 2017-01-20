Theresa May pitches post-Brexit Britain as champion of free trade

pitched post- as a champion of and free trade, saying she wants to defend the “rules-based international system.”

“The will step up to a new leadership role as the strongest and most forceful advocate for business, free markets and anywhere in the world,” the prime minister said in a speech to the at Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

May’s address to the high temple of the global elite was an attempt to reassure her audience that, despite having taken office on the back of the wave of populism that swept and America in 2016, she is a voice of “centre-ground, mainstream politics” and someone they can work with. It was met with muted applause.

She was speaking in a week dominated by the fall-out of last year’s electoral upsets. On Monday, Europe awoke to newspaper interviews with President-elect Donald in which he cast doubt on the European Union, and free trade, while on Tuesday, set out her strategy for leaving the 28-nation bloc. will be inaugurated as president on Friday.

In her speech, the prime minister sought to suggest that she will be a force for stability, supporting global bodies that has attacked.

“I believe strongly in a rules-based global order,” she said. “The establishment of the institutions that give effect to it in the mid 20th century was a crucial foundation for much of the growing peace and prosperity the world has enjoyed since. And the tragic history of the first half of the last century reminds us of the cost of those institutions’ absence.”

Her tone was strikingly different from the speech she made to her Conservative Party conference in October when she attacked those who see themselves as “citizens of the world.” She praised Britain’s racial diversity and insisted the country is outward-facing.

Where she did echo that speech was in her warning to audience members that they can’t continue business strategies of exploiting workers and avoiding taxes. Voters are angry about a system where “those who prosper play by a different set of rules, while for many life remains a struggle,” she said, calling for “responsive, responsible leadership.”

“We have to step up and take control to ensure that and work for everyone,” she said. “For business, it means doing even more to spread those benefits to more people. It means playing by the same rules as everyone else when it comes to tax and behaviour. It means putting aside short-term considerations and investing in people and communities for the long-term. Paying their fair share of tax, recognising their obligations and duties to their employees and supply chains, and trading in the right way.”

