British Prime Minister is stepping up her lobbying efforts to broaden negotiations with the to future relations and trade, as the talks bog down on preliminary issues.



May said today that she will hold meetings in Brussels, including with Council President Donald Tusk, about progress in the talks, which must be completed well before leaves the bloc in March 2019.



She sidestepped questions about how much would pay to settle its financial accounts, saying talks will look "ahead to the future deep and special partnership that I want with the "leaders are set to decide in mid-December whether the negotiations have made "sufficient progress" on the divorce bill, the status of Irish borders and the rights of citizens hit by to be broadened.