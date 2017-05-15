Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for about $5.2 billion

Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy Dutch maker Patheon NV for about $5.2 billion in cash.

Thermo Fisher's offer of $35 per share represents a premium of about 35 per cent to Patheon's Friday close. Patheon were up about 33 per cent in premarket trading.

The deal represents a purchase price of about $7.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about $2.0 billion of net debt, the said in a statement.

Thermo Fisher, which already supplies the biopharmaceutical industry with research, clinical trials and production services, will now have the maker's abilities as drugmakers look to cut costs and reduce clinical trial times.

The contract research space is in the midst of a wave of consolidation with INC Research Holdings Inc last week saying it would merge with inVentiv Health Inc in a $4.6 billion deal to help it win contracts with large pharma

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, will immediately add to Thermo Fisher's adjusted profit by 30 cents in the first full year after close.

Goldman Sachs & Co is acting as financial adviser to Thermo Fisher, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

Morgan Stanley & Co is Patheon's financial adviser, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal counsel.