Thiel's fund quietly buying Bitcoin since 2012

has gained global fame in the past year, but it’s been popular at since at least 2012.

Founders Fund, Thiel’s San Francisco-based firm known for early bets on and Airbnb, has been purchasing small amounts of in recent years, totalling no more than $20-million, to establish a “toehold” in the space, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Those holdings are now worth several hundred million dollars, though Founders Fund has yet to return any gains to its investors, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the investment hasn’t been publicly disclosed. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the firm’s purchases.

While the investment amounts to a rounding error for Thiel’s firm, which has more than $3 billion under management, it represents a departure from the way most venture investors have approached the space.

Peter Thiel’s obsession

Founders Fund, the venture capital firm co-founded by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, has made hundreds of millions of dollars on investments

The firm purchased small amounts of in recent years worth more than $20 million

Those holdings are worth several hundred million dollars, although Founders Fund has yet to return any gains to its investors

The firm invested in infrastructure companies BitPay, BitGo, Polychain and MetaStable Venture capital firms plowed more than $1.38-billion into blockchain startups — companies working on the technology underlying — during 2016 and 2017, according to research firm CB Insights. Uses of the blockchain, a decentralised ledger system, range from enterprise software and e-commerce to the more buzzy currency exchanges, trading platforms and mining companies.

In bankrolling the infrastructure to support the digital currency, investors including Draper Associates and Andreessen Horowitz have taken a measured approach, backing blockchain technology rather than buying itself. The performance gap between bitcoin-related startups and as a currency has been a sore point during partner meetings at some venture firms.

Startup shares are illiquid and take an average of seven to 10 years to deliver a return, and 90 per cent of such companies fail. Some VC partners argue that a direct investment in the currency would have been smarter than backing the startups, even though it’s not a traditional venture deal, pointing to the surge in value — it jumped about 1,400 percent in 2017 — and the fact that it can be traded immediately. But with prices hovering around $14,700, it’s doubtful whether any venture investors still see a bargain.

Back in November, Thiel thought bitcoin’s price was very high, said the person familiar with Founders Fund. The investor felt comfortable buying it at about $2,000 to $3,000, the person said.

A Founders Fund spokeswoman confirmed that the firm invested in infrastructure companies BitPay, BitGo, Polychain and MetaStable, but declined to comment on the firm’s ownership of