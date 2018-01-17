This drugmaker has rallied $15 billion in 11 days

JUST IN
US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal to skip SOTU address to protest Trump's racism
Business Standard

Divya Balji | Bloomberg 

After a 57 per cent stock rally in 11 trading days this year, one analyst has decided that now is the time to give South Korea’s Celltrion Inc. a sell rating. Nomura Securities Co analyst Cara Song initiated coverage on both Celltrion and Celltrion Healthcare Co in a report dated January 16, recommending investors sell the stocks as both have been trading at a “significant premium” to their five-year historical average price-to-earnings ratio compared to their peers. Incheon-based Celltrion’s rally nudged past Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea’s largest automaker, to become the third-biggest company by value on the country’s stock exchange after it launched a new drug for treating blood cancer in Europe last year and as South Korea’s Financial Services Commission introduced measures to drum up support for small-caps. Celltrion’s market cap added $15 billion this year as it rallied to a record high on January 15.

It slipped about 1 per cent Wednesday. This isn’t the first time Song has taken a contrarian view on South Korean stocks. A couple of weeks ago, she published a report recommending that investors put their money in the nation’s benchmark equity index instead of cosmetic stocks as Chinese tourist arrivals won’t be as high as what the street expects.

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 09:55 IST

