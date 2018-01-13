This one Facebook post cost Mark Zuckerberg a whopping $3.3 billion

Mark Zuckerberg’s latest post is proving expensive. The co-founder of the world’s largest social-media business saw his fortune fall $3.3 billion on Friday after he posted plans to shift users’ news feeds toward content from family and friends at the expense of material from and businesses. Shares of Menlo Park, California-based tumbled 4.5 per cent on Friday in New York, cutting Zuckerberg’s fortune to $74 billion on the Index.

He lost his place as the world’s fourth-richest person to Spanish Amancio Ortega.