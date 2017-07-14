This robot lawyer can handle credit card fraud, your work harassment case

The "world's first robot lawyer" - which has so far overturned parking tickets worth $10 million in the and the US - can now help people tackle legal disputes regarding landlords, and harassment at work free of cost.



The online tool, developed by 20-year-old British student Joshua Browder at in the US, has been upgraded to fight legal disputes in 1,000 different areas.



These include fighting landlords over security and house repairs, and helping people report to their agency."There's so much exploitation going on where landlords aren't behaving properly. I'm really excited about how it can help people," said Browder."I really hope it will help people stand up for their rights for free and instantly," he said.To get robot advice, users need to type their problem into the 'DoNotPay' website, which directs them to a chat bot that can solve their legal issue.It can draft letters and offer advice on problems from to airline compensation, 'The Telegraph' reported.It can also understand complex disputes such as employment rights and offer a range of suggestions.With problems around parental leave and harassment at work it provides options with different levels of formality. It can send a casual letter, an official one, and file a complaint to the regulator.The tool can fight parking tickets in just 30 seconds. DoNotPay had negated more than 375,000 tickets worth around USD 10 million in the UK, New York and Seattle.At present the can solve problems that involve a single document, such as filling out a form or writing a letter.Browder is now planning to develop the tool so it can handle more complicated processes.

