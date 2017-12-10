Thousands of Indonesians rally at US Embassy over Trump's Jerusalem move

JUST IN
French, Algerian fighters join ISIS in Afghanistan, establish new bases

Indonesia has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish state

AP | PTI  |  Jakarta 

Indonesia
Photo courtesy: @Titi_6663 Twitter handle

About 10,000 Indonesians have rallied outside the US Embassy in Jakarta in support of Palestinians and denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The protesters are carrying banners reading "US Embassy, Gets Out from Al Quds," ''Free Jerusalem and Palestinians" and "We are with the Palestinians." Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.


Today's protest, organized by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party, was the second since Trump's decision on Thursday.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of UN resolutions.

Indonesia, as the world's most populous Muslim nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

First Published: Sun, December 10 2017. 18:18 IST

