Thousands of Indonesians rally at US Embassy over Trump's Jerusalem move

-
ALSO READPM Modi second 'most tweeted' leader in the world, Trump tops 'Dangerous' to shift embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Saudi King warns Trump Trump's Jerusalem move will jeopardise peace process in West Asia: US media Trump declares Jerusalem as Israel's capital: Arab world, UN condemn move Religion, politics and history: Uproar over Jerusalem declaration explained
-
About 10,000 Indonesians have rallied outside the US Embassy in Jakarta in support of Palestinians and denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The protesters are carrying banners reading "US Embassy, Gets Out from Al Quds," ''Free Jerusalem and Palestinians" and "We are with the Palestinians." Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.
Today's protest, organized by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party, was the second since Trump's decision on Thursday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of UN resolutions.
Indonesia, as the world's most populous Muslim nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU