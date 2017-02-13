Thousands of Mexicans protest against Donald Trump's immigration policy

The marchers were protesting Trump's plans for a border wall and increased deportations of migrants

About 20,000 people have staged a march through City demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President



Many marchers dressed in white, and carried Mexican flags, as a sign of unity and the non-political nature of the march.



One of the banners read: "Gracias, Trump, for unifying Mexico!"



Mexican have called for unity in facing the challenge, but the march featured almost as many banners criticising President Enrique Pena Nieto as Trump.



Smaller marches were held in other Mexican cities yesterday.

AP/PTI