Threats from Russia, China 'growing'; US must be prepared for war: Mattis

Defence Secretary Jim Mattison Friday said that is facing "growing threats" from and Russia, and warned that the US military's advantages have eroded in recent years. Mattis's assessment came as he unveiled the Pentagon's vision for the future detailed in a document called the national defence strategy. "We face growing threats from revisionist powers as different as and Russia, nations that seek to create a world consistent with their authoritarian models," said as he unveiled the unclassified section of the document. "Our is still strong, yet our competitive edge has eroded in every domain of warfare -- air, land, sea, space and cyberspace -- and is continually eroding," he added. President and his administration worry that the vast US force is feeling the effects of years of budget shortfalls and atrophy, and needs a full reboot to restore it to an idealized strength. Part wish list, part blueprint for the coming years, the Pentagon's national defense strategy seeks to increase the size of the military, improve its readiness and work with allies -- all while operating across multiple theaters including in Europe, the and Asia. "This strategy establishes my intent to pursue urgent change at significant scale," wrote in the introduction to the strategy. "We must use creative approaches, make sustained investment and be disciplined in execution to field a Joint Force fit for our time, one that competes, deters and wins in this increasingly complex security environment." Elbridge Colby, deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development, told reporters that Mattis's strategy seeks to deal with the "erosion" of America's advantage. "What it is recognizing is that and Russia in particular have been assiduously working over a number of years to develop their capabilities to challenge our advantages," he said. The new defense strategy follows on from Trump's national security strategy that he released last month which, similarly, highlights the role of and Russia in the global security environment. " is a strategic competitor using predatory economics to intimidate its neighbors while militarizing features in the South Sea," wrote. "Russia has violated the borders of nearby nations and pursues veto power over the economic, diplomatic and security decisions of its neighbors," he added, while also pointing a finger at Iran and North Korea for their threats to peace. The two countries reacted furiously to Trump's security strategy, with Beijing accusing Washington of having a "Cold War mentality" while Moscow denounced its "imperialist character." Trump's security strategy contrasts with the friendly nature of his first state visit to Beijing in November, when he received a lavish welcome and repeatedly praised President One of the biggest criticisms inside the and on Capitol Hill is that the US is suffering from a lack of readiness, where troops and gear are not getting the training or maintenance they need. said the United States must be ready to fight a war. "The surest way to prevent war is to be prepared to win one," he said. "Doing so requires a competitive approach to force development and a consistent, multiyear investment to restore war fighting readiness and field a lethal force." Mattis's strategy also calls for greater coordination with allies, who Trump on the campaign trail lambasted for not doing enough to share the burden of defending the post-World War II order. "We expect European allies to fulfill their commitments to increase defense and modernization spending to bolster the alliance in the face of our shared security concerns," said, in reference to NATO countries paying more into their defense budgets. The document makes no mention of climate change, which under former president Barack Obama was recognized as a national security threat.

Trump has claimed climate change is a hoax and pulled the US out of the historic climate accords in